(@FahadShabbir)

Three members of a family were injured during a building collapse in Sadar police station limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Three members of a family were injured during a building collapse in Sadar police station limits on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman on Saturday said an old building of a house caved in on Sitiana Road in Elahia Abad.

As a result, Rani Bibi,40, and her two sons- Chand and Ali were injured.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital.