Three injured in building collapse in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) -:A young couple along with their minor son received serious injuries due to house collapse here at Jaranwala Road.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that dilapidated house of Ashraf collapsed due to rain in chak 215-RB Nethari at Jaranwala Road.

Consequently,Ashraf,s/o Anwar (35), his wife Humera (32) and son Ghaus Raza (3 years) got buried under the debris.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital in serious condition.