UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured In Car-Hiace Collision

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

Three injured in Car-Hiace collision

At least three women received injuries in a collision between a car and Hiace here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :At least three women received injuries in a collision between a car and Hiace here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the incident took place near Katcheri Chowk when a private car struck with Toyata Hiace coming from opposite direction, due to over speeding, resultantly Marriyum 24, Sana 30, Neelam 35 received injuries.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Benazir Bhutto Car Neelam Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Israel Export Inst ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways implements Boeing 787 Dreamliner Mu ..

5 minutes ago

Punjabs in race for Second XI National T20 title

29 minutes ago

AJK govt committed to managing population growth: ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the d ..

32 minutes ago

OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Cand ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.