Three injured in Car-Hiace collision

At least three women received injuries in a collision between a car and Hiace here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :At least three women received injuries in a collision between a car and Hiace here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the incident took place near Katcheri Chowk when a private car struck with Toyata Hiace coming from opposite direction, due to over speeding, resultantly Marriyum 24, Sana 30, Neelam 35 received injuries.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), hospital.