Three injured in clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) ::At least three persons were injured in a clash between two groups at Gohar Abad area of of the city on Saturday.

According to police sources, two groups attacked each others with sticks after exchanging of hot words between them over a minor issue.

As a result, three of them received injuries and the injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Amir Hamza, Ghulam Mustfa and Muhammad Wali.

Police registered a case and started investigation.