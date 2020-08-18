Three injured in clash between two groups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Three people injured in a clash between two groups of the Rahmoon community in diplo town on Tuesday.

According to details incident occurred over cutting wood of Goddess tree, in which members of both groups hit each other with axes and sticks leaving three people injured of Rahmoon community including Shafi s/o Mataro, Ramzan s/o RabDino and Allah Jurio s/o Allah Dino Rahmoon.injured people were shifted to taluka hospital Diplo for treatment.