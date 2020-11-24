UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured In Crossfire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Three injured in crossfire

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as three persons were sustained serious injuries in armed clash between two groups over a domestic dispute in village Channu Mom,Sialkot tehsil here Tuesday.

Police said that the armed persons of two groups,Bashir Ahmed and Muhammad Iqbal,traded fire over domestic dispute.

Three persons suffered serious injuries and were shifted to hospital.The victim Hassan was shifted to Lahore General Hospital due to his critical condition.

The video of this ambush went viral on social media. Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi took serious notice of the incident and ordered Sialkot Saddar Police to ensure the early arrest of the accused.

Police registered case and started investigation.

app/ir

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Police Social Media Sialkot Saddar

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

6 minutes ago

AJK President seeks release of political prisoners ..

14 minutes ago

Samsung Brings its Official eStore Experience to P ..

16 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Affirms Strengthening Partnership wit ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.