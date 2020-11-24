Three injured in crossfire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as three persons were sustained serious injuries in armed clash between two groups over a domestic dispute in village Channu Mom,Sialkot tehsil here Tuesday.

Police said that the armed persons of two groups,Bashir Ahmed and Muhammad Iqbal,traded fire over domestic dispute.

Three persons suffered serious injuries and were shifted to hospital.The victim Hassan was shifted to Lahore General Hospital due to his critical condition.

The video of this ambush went viral on social media. Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi took serious notice of the incident and ordered Sialkot Saddar Police to ensure the early arrest of the accused.

Police registered case and started investigation.

app/ir