Three injured in cylinder blast

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three members of a family were injured in a cylinder blast in a house located in the area Wakeel colony street no 4 here on Sunday, Rescue 1122 reported.

As per detail, Rescue 1122 received an emergency call that a blast occurred in a house.

The rescue team rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and rescued the injured.

The injured were shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) who were identified as Najam 28 years, Saba 30 year and Ibrish 5 years.

Rescue 1122 official said that two injured were in stable condition while one was in critical condition.