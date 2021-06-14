Three injured in cylinder blast in lahore

Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast in a commercial outlet, near Thokar here on Monday but no loss of life was reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast in a commercial outlet, near Thokar here on Monday but no loss of life was reported.

On receiving information Rescue 1122 reached the spot (Metro Cash & Carry) and started rescue operation.

Rescuers shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital.They were identified as Maham (25) daughter of Ijaz, Kashif (30) and Haroon (20) .