Three Injured In Cylinder Blast In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast in a commercial outlet, near Thokar here on Monday but no loss of life was reported.

On receiving information Rescue 1122 reached the spot (Metro Cash & Carry) and started rescue operation.

Rescuers shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital.They were identified as Maham (25) daughter of Ijaz, Kashif (30) and Haroon (20) .

