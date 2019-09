(@FahadShabbir)

Three persons received injuries in a cylinder blast at CNG Pump station, RA Bazar Cantonment area here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons received injuries in a cylinder blast at CNG Pump station, RA Bazar Cantonment area here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the victims identified as Shahid (42), Rizwan (25) and Farhat (35) were shifted to the Mayo hospital.

The rescuers rushed to the spot and controlled the fire that was caused by the cylinder blast.