Three injured in Dasht road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :At least three people sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a truck on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a car when it was hit by a truck coming from opposite direction due to over speeding at Dasht Levies Station.

As a result, they received serious injuries on the spot.

Levies force reached the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital's Trauma Center where the injured were provided medical aid. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.