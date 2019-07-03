UrduPoint.com
Three Injured In Domestic Clash In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:06 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :At least three persons were injured in a collision between two groups at Deringarh area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans attacked each other with sticks after a dispute was developed between them. As a result, three of them received injuries.

The levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured victims to district headquarters hospital where one of them was referred to Quetta Civil hospital for further treatment in view of his critical condition.

The identity of the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

