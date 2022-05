(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Three people were injured in exchange of firing between two rivalry groups at Dhala-wali Bazar.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that the victims were identified as 55-year-old Ashiq, his son 22-year old Ejaz and 35-year-old Nasir Hussain.

The injured were shifted to local hospital after providing them first aid,spokesperson added.