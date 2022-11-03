Three Injured In Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Three people were injured by two accused outside the sessions court here on Thursday.
Police said Misbahul Haq and Sanwal of Chak No 276-BJ opened firing at Pervez who was brought by policemen to a court in a case registered with Thikriwala police.
As a result, Pervez and two passersby- Rafique and Farooq- received injuries who were shifted to a local hospital.
Police arrested Misbah and recovered weapon from his possessionwhile his accomplice fled.