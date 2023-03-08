UrduPoint.com

Three Injured In Firing At Zia Mor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :At least three persons were injured in a firing incident within the limits of SITE-A police station on Tuesday.

According to police, the injured were identified as Fida Khan, Waseem and Fazal Hadi. They were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain said the incident took place at Zia Mor, within the jurisdiction of SITE-A police station, at around 9:30 p.m.

He said the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Civil Hospital, where they were reported to be stable and out of danger.

The officer told that two suspects on a motorcycle targeted a car. There were three people in the car and they were coming from the airport. When the car reached Zia Mor, the motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing.

He said five shells were found from the spot of incident. Apparently, the incident seemed to be a case of personal enmity, the SSP concluded.

