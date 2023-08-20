Three injured in firing incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :At least three persons sustained injuries during firing over brawl near Athangal chowk Khanewal road on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, control room received a bullet injury call in which five persons injured.

The local police was also informed.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the three injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Rashid and Arshad.