Three injured in firing incident in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Three people sustained bullet injuries when some unknown assailants opened fire in the Ashab area in the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to details, some unknown assailants opened fire and injured three people here in the Ashab area of Paharpur.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene while the injured victims were identified as 17-year-old Kalu Khan, 15-year-old Syed Ghulam, and Sadaf Bibi wife of Mir Ghulam. The victims were led to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital has also been registered in the Paharpur police station.