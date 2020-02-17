UrduPoint.com
Three Injured In Gas Blast, Counterfeit Tea Factory Unearthed

Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:17 PM

At least three people sustained burn injuries when an explosion occurred in a house after gas leakage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :At least three people sustained burn injuries when an explosion occurred in a house after gas leakage.

Police said the incident occurred in Shehbaz Chowk where three people including a woman and child sustained burn injuries after an explosion occurred in their house due to gas leakage.

Firefighters of Rescue1122 doused the fire and shifted the injured to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration raided a factory in Chmakani area and recovered 25 sacks of counterfeit tea leaves.

During the raid chemicals and other material used in production of counterfeit tea were also recovered.

Two people including owner of the factory were taken into custody and shifted to police station for interrogation.

