Three Injured In Gas Blast In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Three injured in gas blast in Rawalpindi

Three persons suffered serious burn injuries in a gas explosion in Lane no 7, Harley street here on Monday morning

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons suffered serious burn injuries in a gas explosion in Lane no 7, Harley street here on Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the explosion occurred at the house of Ameer Afzal in the RCB area due to accumulation of gas in one of the rooms.

The victims included Ameer Afzal 65, Azan 18 and Salma Bibi 39 who were shifted to Holy Family Hospital.

Hospital sources confirmed that one of the injured Ameer Afzal was in serious condition and was being treated while the condition of others two were told as satisfactory, he added.

