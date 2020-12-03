Three injured in gas cylinder explosion

A Mother and her two children sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder burst due to gas leakage in an area of Gujar KhanAccording to Rescue 1122, the blast took place when someone of the family lit the matchstick to burn the stove, suddenly blast occurred due to gas leakage form cylinder in Dulmi Village Gulyana Morr, Gujjar Khan, Resultantly, Azan 07, Rehan 04 and their mother Salma Shaheen of 35 received burn injuries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A Mother and her two children sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder burst due to gas leakage in an area of Gujar KhanAccording to Rescue 1122, the blast took place when someone of the family lit the matchstick to burn the stove, suddenly blast occurred due to gas leakage form cylinder in Dulmi Village Gulyana Morr, Gujjar Khan, Resultantly, Azan 07, Rehan 04 and their mother Salma Shaheen of 35 received burn injuries.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) where their condition is out of danger.