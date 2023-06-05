Three injured in gas cylinder explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pindi Bhattian, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Three persons suffered severe burns in a gas cylinder explosion at Madhora Kallan village here on Monday.

According to rescue spokesperson,the blast occurred while repairing the regulator of cylinder in a house.Resultantly,three persons-- Mohsin, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Hayat suffered severe burns.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to trauma center,Hafizabad after providing them first aid.