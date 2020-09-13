UrduPoint.com
Three Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Haripur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three people including a woman Sunday injured in a fire incident that broke out during the cooking when gas cylinders exploded in the house of village Pharhari Union Council Pind Hashim Khan Haripur.

According to the police spokesman, the incident took place when the wife of Raja Abdul Rauf was preparing breakfast for her family, suddenly gas cylinders exploded and the house caught fire.

Abdul Rauf, his wife and 9 years old son sustained burn injuries. The injured were shifted to Trauma Center Haripur where after initial treatment all three were referred to Burn Center Wah.

The death toll of burn patients in Hazara has drastically increased owing to the non-availability of the burn unit facility in the region and usually, patients were referred to Punjab for treatment.

The only burn unit in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad which has 20 beds with the capacity to treat only 30 to 40 % burn injuries was inactive from the last two decades and moreover services of a plastic surgeon are crucial in a burn unit which is not available in the hospital.

Unfortunately, both the political elite of the Hazara division nor the provincial government paid any attention to this grave concern of the people.As a result, dozens of burn patients have lost their lives while reaching different hospitals of Punjab and Islamabad or most of the patients those have financial constraints died in miserable conditions in Abbottabad.

