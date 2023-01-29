UrduPoint.com

Three Injured In Gas Explosions In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :A couple and their toddler were injured in a gas leakage incident in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

According to a private media report, a gas explosion hit a house in Shamsabad colony of Rawalpindi causing burn injuries to the husband, wife and their two-year-old kid. The rescue team shifted the injured to the Burns Center of Holy Family Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

