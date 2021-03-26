Three injured in gas-leak explosion in Taxila

(@FahadShabbir)

Three members of a family sustained burn injuries in a gas-leak explosion in their house in Block A, Street-1, Phase two, New City Wah Cantt, Taxila on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Three members of a family sustained burn injuries in a gas-leak explosion in their house in Block A, Street-1, Phase two, New City Wah Cantt, Taxila on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, the explosion occurred when Sahil Bibi wife of Hashim Khan, 26 years old lit a matchstick in her room which had already been filled with leaked gas.

As a result, Sahil bibi, Sumaiya Khan daughter of Abdullah, 13 years old and Faryal daughter of Hashim Khan, seven years old sustained burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 controlled the fire and shifted the injured to hospital.

The spokesman said that the condition of Sahil Bibi and Sumaiya Khan was stated to be critical.