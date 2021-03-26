Three Injured In Gas-leak Explosion In Taxila
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:47 PM
Three members of a family sustained burn injuries in a gas-leak explosion in their house in Block A, Street-1, Phase two, New City Wah Cantt, Taxila on Friday
According to Rescue-1122, the explosion occurred when Sahil Bibi wife of Hashim Khan, 26 years old lit a matchstick in her room which had already been filled with leaked gas.
As a result, Sahil bibi, Sumaiya Khan daughter of Abdullah, 13 years old and Faryal daughter of Hashim Khan, seven years old sustained burn injuries.
Rescue-1122 controlled the fire and shifted the injured to hospital.
The spokesman said that the condition of Sahil Bibi and Sumaiya Khan was stated to be critical.