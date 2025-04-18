Open Menu

Three Injured In Gas Leakage Blast Injures In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Three injured in gas leakage blast injures in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Three people, including two women, were injured on Friday in a gas leakage caused a blast in a house near Gulf Tower in Clifton’s Teen Talwar area in Karachi.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials identified the injured as 20-year-old Kulsoom, 20-year-old Sidra, and 50-year-old Fayaz.

Emergency teams reached the scene and shifted the injured to the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leakage that led to the explosion.

Recent Stories

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

18 minutes ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

12 hours ago
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

13 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

13 hours ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

14 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

14 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

14 hours ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan