Three injured in gas leakage blast injures in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Three people, including two women, were injured on Friday in a gas leakage caused a blast in a house near Gulf Tower in Clifton’s Teen Talwar area in Karachi.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials identified the injured as 20-year-old Kulsoom, 20-year-old Sidra, and 50-year-old Fayaz.

Emergency teams reached the scene and shifted the injured to the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leakage that led to the explosion.