Three injured in Ghari Dupata election rally firing

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) , Jul 23 (APP):At least three persons were injured when an election rally was fired at in Ghari Dupata area of Muzaffarabad district on Friday.

According to police, the election rally of Arif Mughal, a local political leader, was passing through Ghari Dupata, when the rival group opened firing on it.

As a result, Arif Mughal, his son and another person received bullet injuries. The police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.