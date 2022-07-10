Three injured in Gilgit firing

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Three persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near Babusar Bachal area of Gilgit district, Rescue sources reported on Sunday.

According to details, unidentified men carrying weapons targeted three persons near Babusar Bachal area.

As a result, three persons received bullet injuries.

The Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Chilas RHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

The police reached the spot and started search for outlaws. No arrest was made till filling of this report.