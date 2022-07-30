Three injured in grenade blast outside football stadium in Turbat

A grenade attack outside Turbat football stadium injured three people, including a policeman, said the law enforcement agency on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :A grenade attack outside Turbat football stadium injured three people, including a policeman, said the law enforcement agency on Saturday.

According to the police, a football match was going on when the explosion took place near the stadium located on the Airport Road of the city.