UrduPoint.com

Three Injured In Grenade Blast Outside Football Stadium In Turbat

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Three injured in grenade blast outside football stadium in Turbat

A grenade attack outside Turbat football stadium injured three people, including a policeman, said the law enforcement agency on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :A grenade attack outside Turbat football stadium injured three people, including a policeman, said the law enforcement agency on Saturday.

According to the police, a football match was going on when the explosion took place near the stadium located on the Airport Road of the city.

Related Topics

Football Injured Attack Police Road Turbat Airport

Recent Stories

2 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

2 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 HCSTSI for withdrawal of new levy of sales tax on ..

HCSTSI for withdrawal of new levy of sales tax on electricity bills

2 minutes ago
 PTI's Wasiq Qayyum elected new Deputy Speaker of P ..

PTI's Wasiq Qayyum elected new Deputy Speaker of PA unopposed

2 minutes ago
 Addl IGP South calls for adopting ADR mechanism

Addl IGP South calls for adopting ADR mechanism

5 minutes ago
 Three killed over land dispute

Three killed over land dispute

15 minutes ago
 Medical facilities being provided to flood affecte ..

Medical facilities being provided to flood affectees in Balochistan: Ehsan Shah

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.