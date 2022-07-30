Three Injured In Grenade Blast Outside Football Stadium In Turbat
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 10:56 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :A grenade attack outside Turbat football stadium injured three people, including a policeman, said the law enforcement agency on Saturday.
According to the police, a football match was going on when the explosion took place near the stadium located on the Airport Road of the city.