Three injured in Hangu road accident

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Three people sustained injuries in a road accident near Hangu Road on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occured due to head-on collision between two speedy vans.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue 1122 team rush to the site with Police and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hangu for medical treatment.