Three Injured in Hazro Road Incident

Three friends sustained critical injuries on Thursday in a road incident near Gullberg town on GT Road

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Three friends sustained critical injuries on Thursday in a road incident near Gullberg town on GT Road.

According to police, the incident happened within the jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station when a car overturned due to overspeeding and skidding of the road.

As a result, 23-year-old Qaisar Tariq, 26-year-old Muhammad Faizan, and 20-year-old Waseem Gulfaraz sustained serious injuries.

The injured were promptly transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro for medical attention.

The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.

APP/nsi/378