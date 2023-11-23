Open Menu

Three Injured In Hazro Road Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Three Injured in Hazro Road Incident

Three friends sustained critical injuries on Thursday in a road incident near Gullberg town on GT Road

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Three friends sustained critical injuries on Thursday in a road incident near Gullberg town on GT Road.

According to police, the incident happened within the jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station when a car overturned due to overspeeding and skidding of the road.

As a result, 23-year-old Qaisar Tariq, 26-year-old Muhammad Faizan, and 20-year-old Waseem Gulfaraz sustained serious injuries.

The injured were promptly transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro for medical attention.

The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.

