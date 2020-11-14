Three Injured In Jaffarabad Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :At least three persons received injuries in a collision between a car and a tractor on National Highway near Dera Allahyar area of Jaffarabad district on Saturday.
According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a tractor hit it due to over speeding.
As a result, three people suffered wounds and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.
The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.
Police have registered a case.