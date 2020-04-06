UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured In Jaffarabad Landmine Blast

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Three injured in Jaffarabad landmine blast

At least three persons were injured in a landmine blast at Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in a landmine blast at Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Monday.

According to police sources, the victims including Karga Jani, Arzi Gajani and Imdad Gajani were going on a motorcycle and their motorbike hit a roadside planted landmine which went off at Adil Pur near Darwaish Muri area.

As a result they were injured.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital for medical aid.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest suspects in the area.

Related Topics

Injured Police SITE

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

37 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

44 minutes ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

46 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

46 minutes ago

De-sealing at Manga started

5 minutes ago

284,000 metric ton wheat to be procured in Bahawal ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.