Three injured in Jaffarabad landmine blast

At least three persons were injured in a landmine blast at Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in a landmine blast at Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Monday.

According to police sources, the victims including Karga Jani, Arzi Gajani and Imdad Gajani were going on a motorcycle and their motorbike hit a roadside planted landmine which went off at Adil Pur near Darwaish Muri area.

As a result they were injured.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital for medical aid.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest suspects in the area.