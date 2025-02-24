Three injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Three persons including two children were injured in a firing incident that occurred near Saadi Town area of

Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a woman, and two children received injuries after firing incident that held at Saadi Town area of Karachi.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifting the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.