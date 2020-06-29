UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured In Karachi PSX Firing

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Three injured in Karachi PSX firing

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons deployed for security purposes of Stock Exchange, were injured in firing incident that occurred near pakistan stock exchange here on Monday, Rescue sources reported.

According to details, some unknown elements opened indiscriminate firing near Pakistan Stock Exchange, resulting in injuring of three persons on the spot.

A hand grande hurled by anti-social elements also exploded near the psx but no serious damage was reported till the filling of this report.

Police have cordoned off the area to nab the perpetrators of crime.

Related Topics

Injured Firing National Accountability Bureau Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

5 minutes ago

UAE aid helps Socotra development

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

12 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.