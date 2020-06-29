Three injured in Karachi PSX firing

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons deployed for security purposes of Stock Exchange, were injured in firing incident that occurred near pakistan stock exchange here on Monday, Rescue sources reported.

According to details, some unknown elements opened indiscriminate firing near Pakistan Stock Exchange, resulting in injuring of three persons on the spot.

A hand grande hurled by anti-social elements also exploded near the psx but no serious damage was reported till the filling of this report.

Police have cordoned off the area to nab the perpetrators of crime.