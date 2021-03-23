UrduPoint.com
Three Injured In Khairpur Cracker Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:38 PM

At least three persons including Rangers personnel were critically wounded in a cracker attack on a Rangers' vehicle in Khairpur city of Sindh province on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least three persons including Rangers personnel were critically wounded in a cracker attack on a Rangers' vehicle in Khairpur city of Sindh province on Tuesday.

According to details, Police sources said the assailants have hurled a cracker on a Rangers vehicle near Barr Chowk of the city, leaving three wounded in the attack.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to civil hospital Khairpur for medical assistance.

Heavy contingents of Rangers and police cordoned off the area, news channels reported.

