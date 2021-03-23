Three injured in Khairpur cracker attack

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons, a Rangers personnel, were injured in the cracker attack on a paramilitary vehicle in Khairpur on Tuesday.

According to local police, a cracker explosive was hurled on the vehicle at Mall Road of Khairpur city.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Khairpur.

Heavy contingents of Rangers and police cordoned off the area.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought details from the the Inspector General of Police, Sindh.