Three Injured In Lahore Cylinder Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident that took place near Ghaziabad area of Lahore, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, three persons sustained injuries after a cylinder blast that installed in a house of Ghaziabad
area of Lahore.
The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital
for emergency treatment.
