Three Injured In Lahore Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Three injured in Lahore cylinder blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident that took place near Ghaziabad area of Lahore, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, three persons sustained injuries after a cylinder blast that installed in a house of Ghaziabad

area of Lahore.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital

for emergency treatment.

