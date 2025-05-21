Three injured in Lahore cylinder blast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident that took place near Ghaziabad area of Lahore, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, three persons sustained injuries after a cylinder blast that installed in a house of Ghaziabad

area of Lahore.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital

for emergency treatment.