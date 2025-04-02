Three injured in Lahore firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Three persons were injured in a firing incident that occurred near Mugalpura area of Lahore, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a man opened fire and injured his wife, brother-in-law and a child to settle domestic dispute near Mugalpura area of Lahore.

Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured identified as Shumaila, Khurram and Usman to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Police team also conducted raid and arrested the accused with weapon used for criminal purpose.

Further investigations are underway.