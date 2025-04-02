Three Injured In Lahore Firing
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Three persons were injured in a firing incident that occurred near Mugalpura area of Lahore, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a man opened fire and injured his wife, brother-in-law and a child to settle domestic dispute near Mugalpura area of Lahore.
Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured identified as Shumaila, Khurram and Usman to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Police team also conducted raid and arrested the accused with weapon used for criminal purpose.
Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three injured in Lahore firing38 seconds ago
-
Nawaz assures early completion of Rawalpindi’s uplift projects11 minutes ago
-
Murree sparks as top visited touring site on Eid31 minutes ago
-
10 injured in Bahawalnagar road accident1 hour ago
-
PHA makes special cleanliness arrangements at parks for public convenience2 hours ago
-
PM wishes president early, complete recovery2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation successfully completed2 hours ago
-
Two killed in Bannu road accident2 hours ago
-
Liaquat Baloch urges political leadership to resolve political issues through Dialoge2 hours ago
-
People visits KP CM in droves for Eid greetings2 hours ago
-
Mela Baharan to begin from April 42 hours ago
-
Poultry prices remain at record highs in Hazara division during Eid holidays3 hours ago