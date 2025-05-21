Three Injured In Lahore Roof Collapse Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Three persons were injured in a roof collapse incident that took place near Nizamabad area of Lahore, tv channels
quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, three persons received serious injuries when roof of their house fell on them
near Nizamabad area of Lahore.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency
treatment.
