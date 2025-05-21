Three injured in Lahore roof collapse incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Three persons were injured in a roof collapse incident that took place near Nizamabad area of Lahore, tv channels

quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, three persons received serious injuries when roof of their house fell on them

near Nizamabad area of Lahore.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency

treatment.