Three Injured In Loralai Bike-vehicle Collision

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Three injured in Loralai bike-vehicle collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on National Highway near Killi Manzaki area of Loralai district, Levies sources said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims identified as Fazal Khan, Noor Agha, and Muhammad Musa were on way home on a motorcycle as a vehicle hit them which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, they received wounds on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted them to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Levies force has registered a case.

