Three injured in Mastung car-bike collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Luck pass area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, a car and a motorcycle collided with each other due to over speeding.

As a result, three people namely Muhammad Muzmal, Abdul Samad and Abdul Basit received multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Levies force have registered a case.