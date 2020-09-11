Three Injured In Mastung Car-bike Collision
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Luck pass area of Mastung district on Friday.
According to Levies sources, a car and a motorcycle collided with each other due to over speeding.
As a result, three people namely Muhammad Muzmal, Abdul Samad and Abdul Basit received multiple injuries.
The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.
Levies force have registered a case.