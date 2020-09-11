UrduPoint.com
Three Injured In Mastung Car-bike Collision

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Luck pass area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, a car and a motorcycle collided with each other due to over speeding.

As a result, three people namely Muhammad Muzmal, Abdul Samad and Abdul Basit received multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Levies force have registered a case.

