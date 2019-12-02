UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured In Motorbikes Collision In Quetta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Three injured in motorbikes collision in Quetta

At least three persons were injured in a collision between two motorbikes on National Highway near Sibi town on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least three persons were injured in a collision between two motorbikes on National Highway near Sibi town on Monday.

According to police sources, two speedy motorcycles collided with each others near Sibi town.

As a result, three people received injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Sultan, Muhammad Yehya and Sawab Khan.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Police Sibi SITE

Recent Stories

Prime Minister urges bureaucracy to translate visi ..

8 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

1 hour ago

Dutch Prosecutors Accuse Russia of Letting MH17 Su ..

10 seconds ago

Billionaire Czech Prime Minister under pressure ov ..

11 seconds ago

Murad Raas calls on Chief Minister Punjab

13 seconds ago

Lahore High Court dismisses plea against freezing ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.