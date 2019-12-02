Three injured in motorbikes collision in Quetta

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least three persons were injured in a collision between two motorbikes on National Highway near Sibi town on Monday.

According to police sources, two speedy motorcycles collided with each others near Sibi town.

As a result, three people received injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Sultan, Muhammad Yehya and Sawab Khan.

Police have registered a case.