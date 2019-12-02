Three Injured In Motorbikes Collision In Quetta
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:30 PM
At least three persons were injured in a collision between two motorbikes on National Highway near Sibi town on Monday
According to police sources, two speedy motorcycles collided with each others near Sibi town.
As a result, three people received injuries.
Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical aid.
The injured were identified as Muhammad Sultan, Muhammad Yehya and Sawab Khan.
Police have registered a case.