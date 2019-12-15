UrduPoint.com
Three Injured In Quetta Gas Leakage Blast

Sun 15th December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Three injured in Quetta gas leakage blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Three persons received burn injuries in a domestic gas leakage blast at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the gas accumulated in a room of the house due to leakage of gas pipeline and the blast took place when one of the victim lit a matchstick to start a gas heater.

As a result, three people suffered with burn injuries.

Police, after receiving information, reached the site and shifted the injured persons to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC)'s Burn ward for medical aid.

The victims' identity could not be ascertained so far. Police have registered a case.

