UrduPoint.com

Three Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Three injured in road accident

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Three persons were injured in road accident as two motorcycles collided with each other at kachaa road near Abass bypass in Sadar police limits in Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Danial along with his relative named Muhammad Samad were heading Jampur on motorcycle, when they reached near Abass bypass their motorcycle hit with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, they both along with opposite motorcyclist named Muhammad Zubair sustained serious injuries after the collision. Rescuers rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to nearby hospital for necessary treatment and legal formalities, while police concerned have started investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Road Accident Jampur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication ..

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication

11 hours ago
 2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attac ..

2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attack

11 hours ago
 US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in ..

US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in 2022 - Research Group

11 hours ago
 Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - ..

Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - Presidency

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.