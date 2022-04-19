Three injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Three persons were injured in road accident as two motorcycles collided with each other at kachaa road near Abass bypass in Sadar police limits in Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Danial along with his relative named Muhammad Samad were heading Jampur on motorcycle, when they reached near Abass bypass their motorcycle hit with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, they both along with opposite motorcyclist named Muhammad Zubair sustained serious injuries after the collision. Rescuers rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to nearby hospital for necessary treatment and legal formalities, while police concerned have started investigations into the incident.