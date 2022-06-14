Three injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Three persons were injured in a collision between two motorcycles, in the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur Police station on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident took place near Sobhaga Adda where two motorcyclists coming from opposite direction collided with each other.

Motorcyclists- Akram, Aslam and Nadeem sustained injuries.

Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.