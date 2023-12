SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Three persons were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck at Moosa Pur Stop, Pasrur, here Saturday morning.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 43-year-old Wasim, 60-year-old Abdul Majeed and 28-year-old Waqas were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck. Rescuers provided first aid and shifted the injured to hospital.