Three injured in road accident in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons including two women sustained injuries in motorcycle-rickshaw collision near 104 Wala Karamat Morr here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,Muhammad Mansha was traveling along with two women Kausar bibi and Musarat bibi on motorcycle when an auto rickshaw hit them.Consequently, all three riders received minor injuries and shifted to Civil hospital.