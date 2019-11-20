UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured In Road Accident In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:46 PM

Three injured in road accident in Khanewal

Three persons including two women sustained injuries in motorcycle-rickshaw collision near 104 Wala Karamat Morr here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons including two women sustained injuries in motorcycle-rickshaw collision near 104 Wala Karamat Morr here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,Muhammad Mansha was traveling along with two women Kausar bibi and Musarat bibi on motorcycle when an auto rickshaw hit them.Consequently, all three riders received minor injuries and shifted to Civil hospital.

Related Topics

Rescue 1122 Women All

Recent Stories

UK Conservatives defend Twitter 'factcheck' in ele ..

1 minute ago

Labourer dies, two injured in construction buildi ..

1 minute ago

Seven Killed, 6 Injured in Rebel Attack in DR Cong ..

2 minutes ago

9 arrested over LPG decanting in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Sanad, Emirates Airlines sign MoU during Dubai Air ..

18 minutes ago

World Philosophy Day to be marked tomorrow

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.