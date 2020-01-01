UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured In Road Accident In Khanewal

,

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:58 PM

Three injured in road accident in Khanewal

Three people were injured in a road accident near here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Three people were injured in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place on Makhdoompur road near Chak No-17 where a motorcycle collided with rickshaw. As a result, Muhammad Asif, Mujtaba and Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Civil hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Road Accident

Recent Stories

Business community pin hopes on Govt in the new ye ..

57 seconds ago

'One mln tube-wells to be converted to solar energ ..

46 seconds ago

With 50 days to go, PCB announces PSL schedule

2 minutes ago

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Army Act for ..

28 minutes ago

Malaysia Airlines Plane Returns to Beijing Due to ..

12 minutes ago

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries remains t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.