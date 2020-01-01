Three injured in road accident in Khanewal

,

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Three people were injured in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place on Makhdoompur road near Chak No-17 where a motorcycle collided with rickshaw. As a result, Muhammad Asif, Mujtaba and Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Civil hospital.