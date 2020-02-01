UrduPoint.com
Three Injured In Road Accident Near Mithi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Three injured in road accident near Mithi

Three persons sustained injuries in a road accident here on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Three persons sustained injuries in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to details, the accident occurred after a motor cycle slipped on Mithi Bhikowo road leaving three persons injured who were identified as Roshan, Paresh and Ravi shankar.

The injured were shifted to MIthi hospital for necessary treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

