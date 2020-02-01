Three Injured In Road Accident Near Mithi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:39 PM
Three persons sustained injuries in a road accident here on Saturday
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Three persons sustained injuries in a road accident here on Saturday.
According to details, the accident occurred after a motor cycle slipped on Mithi Bhikowo road leaving three persons injured who were identified as Roshan, Paresh and Ravi shankar.
The injured were shifted to MIthi hospital for necessary treatment.