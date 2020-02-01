Three injured in road accident near Mithi

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Three persons sustained injuries in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to details, the accident occurred after a motor cycle slipped on Mithi Bhikowo road leaving three persons injured who were identified as Roshan, Paresh and Ravi shankar.

The injured were shifted to MIthi hospital for necessary treatment.