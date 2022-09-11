Three injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Three persons including a woman sustained injuries when an over speeding oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Permit chowk Tehsil Alipur.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil hospital Alipur.

The injured were identified as wife of Dilahad, Waseem and Saleem. The driver of the oil tanker managed to escape.

Sadar police station Alipur has registered a case and started investigation.