(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :A speedy car hit a motorcycle leaving three injured near 126/15-L Burewala road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the injured were Kashif Raza, Asif and Mumtaz residents of 47/15-L who were shifted to Civil Hospital.

The condition of injured was stated stable, rescue officials said.

